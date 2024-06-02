WWE ran a non-televised live event this weekend.

The company ran the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for a WWE Supershow live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE SUPERSHOW LIVE RESULTS (6/1/2024): WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed



* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)



* WWE Women’s Championships: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton



* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)



* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre



* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura



* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler



* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles

