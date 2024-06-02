WWE ran a non-televised live event this weekend.
The company ran the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for a WWE Supershow live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE SUPERSHOW LIVE RESULTS (6/1/2024): WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)
* WWE Women’s Championships: Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre
* LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. AJ Styles
