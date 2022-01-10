Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Supershow from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Special thanks to @WWELocks and WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing).

-Xia Li defeated Natalya

-Sheamus defeated Rick Boogs

-Charlotte defeated Naomi (Sonya Deville referee) to retain the SmackDown women’s title

-Damian Priest/Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins/Dolph Ziggler

-INTERMISSION

-Riddle defeated Austin Theory

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan to retain the Raw women’s title

-The Bloodline defeated Big E/Viking Raiders