Below are results to last night’s WWE Supershow from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com and @garrett_ron for sharing.)

-AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

-Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the Unites States championship

-Otis defeated Riddle

-Omos defeated Reggie

-Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston

-Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown women’s championship. Sonya Devill was the special guest referee

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Doudrop to retain the Raw women’s championship

-The Bloodline defeated Big E/Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens