Below are results to last night’s WWE Supershow from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com and @garrett_ron for sharing.)
-AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
-Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the Unites States championship
-Otis defeated Riddle
-Omos defeated Reggie
-Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
-Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown women’s championship. Sonya Devill was the special guest referee
-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair & Doudrop to retain the Raw women’s championship
-The Bloodline defeated Big E/Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens