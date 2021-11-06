Below are results to today’s WWE Supershow, which took place from the SSE Arena in London, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing.)

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental championship

-Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four way to retain the United States championship

-Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain the NXT championship

-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a triple threat to retain the Raw women’s championship

-RK Bro defeated The Street Profits and The Dirty Dawgs to retain the Raw tag team championship

-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship

-Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a London Street fight to retain the WWE championship