Below are results to today’s WWE Supershow, which took place from the SSE Arena in London, England. (Special thanks to WrestlingBodySlam.Com for sharing.)
-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the Intercontinental championship
-Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four way to retain the United States championship
-Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker to retain the NXT championship
-Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a triple threat to retain the Raw women’s championship
-RK Bro defeated The Street Profits and The Dirty Dawgs to retain the Raw tag team championship
-Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown women’s championship
-Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a London Street fight to retain the WWE championship