AJ Styles is heading back to familiar territory in the very near future.

At a “phenomenal” time in their history, no less.

The WWE main roster star, who played a pivotal role in helping build TNA Wrestling during the company’s early years, has been announced for a special appearance at the historic TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV premiere.

“BREAKING: ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles returns to TNA on January 15 for the AMC premiere episode of TNA iMPACT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas,” the announcement read. “Get tickets at TNAWrestlling.com!”

The event takes place next Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Styles’ involvement is significant on multiple levels, especially given his deep-rooted history with the promotion and his current status in WWE.

Just as notable, however, is what the appearance represents behind the scenes.

Styles showing up on a major TNA broadcast once again undercuts the lingering narrative that WWE’s working relationship with TNA would be ending following the company’s move to AMC. That rumor began circulating online weeks ago, but was explicitly denied at the time by sources within both companies.

This latest development should effectively close the book on that speculation.

WWE would not be sending main roster talent—particularly someone of Styles’ stature—to a partnership that was on its way out.

