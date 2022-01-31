WWE Superstar Angel of Los Lotharios is preparing to be a dad.

Angel and his wife, TV host/sports journalist Zaide Lozano, took to social media this week to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple posted a video letter to their unborn child, which you can see below in the first Instagram post. It was indicated that they learned of the pregnancy back on November 15. They also posted baby ring gear for what may end up being the 4th generational Garza wrestler.

Garza and Lozano tied the knot back on July 23, 2020. You may remember how Garza proposed to Lozano in the middle of the ring shortly after winning the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title from Lio Rush on December 11, 2019. Lozano also played the ringside photographer for Garza’s entrance on the April 13, 2020 RAW episode.

WWE congratulated The Garzas with the following message on their website, “Felicidades Angel! ‘The Hottest Tag Team in WWE’ is set to add another adorable member to its ranks as Angel took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife are expecting their first child. With trunks already made, it looks like the fourth generation of this historic luchador family is off to a tremendous start.”

Stay tuned for more. You can see related posts on the pregnancy below, along with recent photos of Angel and Zaide:

