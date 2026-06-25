Natalya is coming to the National Wrestling Alliance.

The WWE Superstar currently performing as Nattie has been announced for the promotion’s upcoming special NWA 78th anniversary event next month in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

“WWE Superstar Natalya will appear and be in action at NWA 78, coming July 25 to Philly’s 2300 Arena,” the announcement read.

No opponent has been announced thus far for the women’s wrestling legend.

NWA 78 takes place on July 25, 2026, live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.