WWE Superstar Announced for The Home Game on FS1

This week’s episode of The Home Game on FS1 will feature a battle of Clevelanders as The Miz goes up against former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

The Home Game features host Chris Myers testing two celebrities each week in their knowledge of sports and pop culture. The show airs on Fridays at 4pm ET.

