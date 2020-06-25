WWE Superstar Announced for The Home Game on FS1

This week’s episode of The Home Game on FS1 will feature a battle of Clevelanders as The Miz goes up against former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.
The Home Game features host Chris Myers testing two celebrities each week in their knowledge of sports and pop culture. The show airs on Fridays at 4pm ET.
This week on FOX SPORTS: THE HOME GAME, a pair of Cleveland’s finest go head-to-head, as WWE Superstar @mikethemiz faces former @Browns lineman and CFB Hall of Famer @joethomas73 in a test of sports and pop culture knowledge.
📺 Friday at 4:00 PM ET on FS1 pic.twitter.com/5k427aBULP
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 25, 2020
