WWE “Superstar Astrology” Video, SmackDown Champions Pose Together

WWE issued the following on their company Youtube channel: “It’s written in the stars! See which Superstars share the unique personality traits of your astrological sign by entering the world of WWE Astrology.”

SmackDown tag champion Shinsuke Nakamura took to Instagram to share a photo with his partner Cesaro, as well as the women’s double champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. The King of Strong Style writes, “Blue Justice.” Check it out below.