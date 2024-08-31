Blair Davenport is overseas with WWE right now.

Why?

The WWE Superstar, who has been a member of the SmackDown roster as of late, is not going to be on the blue brand go-home show tonight for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event tomorrow, as she is in Louisville, Kentucky.

Davenport is reportedly backstage at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall for tonight’s TNA Emergence 2024 special event on TNA+.

She was seen backstage at the TNA show this evening with wrestlers, and was with Riley Osborne, who worked the Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship in the PPV opener.

There is no word as to whether or not Davenport will appear on the show tonight, or the follow-up television taping tomorrow night.

