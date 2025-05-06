Pete Dunne is now a proud father of two.

The WWE Superstar shared the news on Instagram with a heartwarming photo of himself holding his first child while carrying a baby carrier. He captioned the post with, “New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS.”

A second photo revealed Dunne’s updated look, featuring a noticeably shorter hairstyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘The Bruiserweight’ Pete Dunne (@petedunneyxb)

This May marks the end of the 90-day non-compete clauses for several former WWE talents released in February 2025, making them eligible to compete for other wrestling promotions.

Some of the individuals include:

* Cedric Alexander

* Karl Anderson

* The Authors of Pain

* Isla Dawn

* Sonya Deville

* Blair Davenport

* Luke Gallows

* Electra Lopez

* Giovanni Vinci

Lyra Valkyria was originally scheduled to team with Bayley to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

However, plans changed when Bayley was attacked backstage ahead of WrestleMania 41 Saturday, forcing her out of the match. The attacker was later revealed to be Becky Lynch, who ultimately took Bayley’s place in the title bout.

During a recent interview with Robbie Fox on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, Lyra was asked about the WWE Superstars she feels she shares the best in-ring chemistry with. She said,

“Especially since I’ve come to RAW I feel like I’ve had this natural connection with Bayley outside of the ring, and it kind of just manifested inside the ring. We really, really clicked. Having my Mania moment coming as an expense to her, that was genuinely very upsetting. Bayley, since I’ve come to RAW, has been a massive help and she actually is everything that I thought Becky would be. It’s a very big change to see her out at the moment.”