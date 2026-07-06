Chelsea Green has stepped away from X after publicly denying claims that she supports the MAGA movement.

The WWE Superstar addressed criticism that surfaced following a recent backstage segment on WWE television in which she and Tiffany Stratton recreated a viral meme featuring WNBA player Sophie Cunningham pointing at Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner during an on-court argument.

Because Cunningham has previously faced accusations from some online users of being politically conservative and supportive of the current U.S. presidential administration, some fans on social media speculated that Green and Stratton recreating the meme was intended as a political statement. Green responded by firmly rejecting those assumptions in a post that has since been deleted (see post screenshot below).

“I can handle you saying things about my looks or my talent but what you won’t do is spread lies about my political views,” Green wrote. “Since you’re so interested in spreading misinformation, here are the facts.”

Green then outlined her own political stance.

“I am a Canadian citizen,” she continued. “I can’t vote in America, I am not MAGA, I am a liberal / democrat, and When I become a citizen, I will vote for a president who believes in equal human rights.”

Shortly after making the post, Green deactivated her X account.

This is not the first time Green has stepped away from social media. She also deactivated her X account last July after receiving death threats stemming from comments she made following the passing of Hulk Hogan. Some critics felt her remarks downplayed Hogan’s past racist comments, leading to significant backlash online.

As of this writing, Green has not publicly addressed her decision to deactivate her X account beyond the now-deleted post. Her Instagram account remains active.