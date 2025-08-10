It’s official.

WWE’s talent roster has decreased in size by one.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis confirmed via social media on Sunday morning that he has parted ways with WWE. A later report by an additional source noted his departure was a case of his contract expiring.

Adonis wrote the following via X:

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe i’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back. This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness. – Thee Adonis Out For bookings, please contact me here: Tehutimgmt@theparagontg.com.”

This marks the second time he has left the company. A former member of Hit Row, he was released in late 2021 before returning in 2022.