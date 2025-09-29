Don’t expect to see Ridge Holland in action inside the squared circle anytime soon.

The WWE EVOLVE Superstar, who has been involved in the ongoing WWE-TNA working relationship, including losing to Mike Santana at the TNA Victory Road 2025 special event on Friday night, has confirmed reports claiming he suffered an injury during a match at the TNA iMPACT taping at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this past weekend.

Holland wrestled Moose in a match at the post-TNA Victory Road 2025 taping of TNA iMPACT, which is scheduled to cover the remaining episodes leading up to the company’s biggest annual show, TNA Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Following the show, Holland surfaced via social media and confirmed online reports claiming that he suffered an injury during the September 27 taping in “The Great White North.”

“Lisfranc Injury,” Holland wrote via X on Monday. “Surgery Friday.” He concluded the post by writing, “See ya in a bit.”