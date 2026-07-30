Netflix issued the following:

Damian Priest is joining the cast of Netflix’s Steps.

Stepping Out of the Ring…

WWE Superstar Damian Priest Joins STEPS

Netflix’s Animated Comedy

Damian Priest (Voice of Cracktor):

“As WWE Superstars, we use our voices as an extension of our onscreen character. I enjoyed channeling that energy into making Cracktor feel intense and larger than life. I think people are going to be surprised by how much of a show-stealing character he is.”

WWE Superstar Damian Priest is bringing his heavyweight talent to the voice cast of Netflix’s upcoming animated comedy, Steps.

Slated for release on November 20, 2026, Steps marks the first film to be fully animated in-house within Netflix Animation Studios.

Previously announced voice cast includes Ali Wong (Lilith), Amanda Seyfried (Cinderella), Stephanie Hsu (Margot), Nikki Glaser (Priscilla), Daniel Radcliffe (The Prince), Young Mazino (Gef), Peter Dinklage (Roderick), and Bette Midler (Fairy Godmother)

DIRECTORS: Alyce Tzue & John Ripa

PRODUCED BY: Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions.

SCREENPLAY BY: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho

STORY BY: Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho, Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci

VOICE CAST: Ali Wong (Lilith), Amanda Seyfried (Cinderella), Stephanie Hsu (Margot), Nikki Glaser (Priscilla), Daniel Radcliffe (The Prince), Young Mazino (Gef), Peter Dinklage (Roderick), Bette Midler (Fairy Godmother), Damian Priest (Cracktor)

SYNOPSIS: Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

Steps marks the first film to be fully produced in-house within Netflix Animation Studios.

Steps is part of Netflix’s original slate of animated features which includes the most popular Netflix film ever, KPop Demon Hunters; Academy Award®-winner Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the Academy Award®-nominated films Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Nimona, The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Klaus; the BAFTA®-nominated Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and the comedy fan favorites Swapped, Leo and Back to the Outback.”