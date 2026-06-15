Danhausen continues to receive mainstream attention following the New York Knicks’ championship victory, as WFAN has invited the popular WWE Superstar to attend the team’s celebratory parade in New York City.

The invitation was extended publicly through social media on Sunday, with the longtime sports radio station reaching out directly to Danhausen.

“You are cordially invited to be our guest at the parade on Thursday, Danhausen,” the invite tweet read.

The invitation comes just days after Danhausen became part of the Knicks’ championship merchandise rollout. As previously reported, WWE Shop released special NBA Finals-themed apparel featuring the fan-favorite star following New York’s title-clinching win over the weekend.

“Celebrate their victory with the new Danhausen x Knicks Champhausen tee,” WWE Shop posted after the game.

Danhausen’s connection to the Knicks has generated significant buzz in recent days, with the WWE personality finding himself at the center of the team’s championship celebrations both online and through officially licensed merchandise.