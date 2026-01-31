A WWE legend has received a new ring name and theme song.

Outside of WWE, Natalya has recently been competing under the name “Nattie Neidhart,” unveiling a refreshed character and overall presentation. At the Royal Rumble, she officially brought that evolution to WWE programming on the big stage.

Entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match as the “Low-Key Legend Nattie,” Natalya debuted new ring gear along with a different entrance theme, signaling a clear shift from her traditional presentation.

The name “Nattie” was shown on the graphic that flashed on the screen as she walked to the ring (see photo below).

She entered the match at number 13 and immediately targeted Maxxine Dupri, a wrestler she had previously mentored. That relationship had already fractured when Natalya turned on Dupri and played a role in costing her the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion, went on to eliminate Dupri from the match. Moments later, Natalya struck back by eliminating Lynch herself.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.