Dominik Mysterio found himself at the center of an unexpected cross-promotional moment after a video that aired over the weekend appeared to show him as the AEW World Champion.

During AAA’s premiere episode on Fox in Latin America on Saturday, a promotional video aired featuring Mysterio discussing his success within the promotion.

The segment also included Mysterio delivering trash talk aimed at high-profile celebrities such as Canelo Alvarez and Bad Bunny.

However, the video drew attention for an unintentional visual slip-up.

At one point during the promo, an AI-generated animation briefly flashed an image of Mysterio wearing a championship belt that clearly featured the AEW logo.

The moment was quick, but noticeable enough to spark reactions online once clips began circulating.

As of this writing, the promo, including the brief AEW title image, remains available on social media, with fans continuing to share and dissect the clip.

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

But one that certainly got people talking.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Absence Being Longer Than Originally Expected