A pre-trial conference in the criminal case against WWE’s Marcel Barthel, known to fans as Ludwig Kaiser and El Grande Americano, is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, before Florida’s Orange County Court.

The case stems from Barthel’s arrest in May on a battery charge (see mug shot photo below).

Barthel pleaded not guilty after learning of the warrant against him. He traveled from Mexico back to Florida to turn himself in to authorities.

He has since been granted permission to continue his international travel for WWE bookings as the case moves forward — provided he appears for all required court hearings.

Barthel’s attorneys have filed a motion to secure elevator video footage tied to the incident.

Neither Barthel nor WWE has commented on the arrest as of this writing.