Another WWE Superstar is preparing to grow their family.

WWE’s Erik has announced that he and his wife, Sarah Logan (Valhalla), are expecting their third child together.

The Viking Raiders member shared the news via Instagram, revealing both the exciting update and a personal milestone he’s looking forward to.

Exciting news for the Rowe family.

In his post, Erik expressed his excitement about becoming a father to a daughter, while also giving a special shout out for the announcement itself.

“Rowe baby #3 debuting later this year,” Erik wrote. “Cannot wait to be a girl dad! Thank you Ruby Soho for the amazing announcement photo!”

The mention of Ruby Soho caught attention as well, with the AEW star helping the couple unveil their latest family news (see post below).

Erik and Logan have been married since December 2018, and this upcoming addition will mark their third child together.