Some familiar faces to WWE and TNA Wrestling fans are backstage at tonight’s Major League Wrestling event.

At the MLW Battle Riot VI show on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, some notable names are in attendance, according to Fightful Select.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former TNA Wrestling Producer David Sahadi are among those backstage at Center Stage for tonight’s show.

Other interesting names involved with the special event are Paul Walter Hauser, Violent J and Chris Danger. They will be competing in the Battle Riot match scheduled for the show.

There are apparently going to be some “additional surprises” at the show this evening.

MLW Battle Riot VI is streaming live via YouTube, which you can check out via the media player embedded below.