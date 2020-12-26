WWE issued the following press release announcing a new gaming series will launch on the free version of the WWE Network starting this Tuesday, December 29th. The program, entitled, “Superstar Gaming Series,” will feature top names like Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, Liv Morgan, and more. Full details are below.

WWE Superstar Gaming Series is set to launch on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on the Free Version of WWE Network and across WWE social platforms.

A star-studded crew will take part in the Among Us “Holiday Sus-Fest” and WWE 2K Battlegrounds “Holiday Throwdown.” Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke will represent WWE with celebrities FaZe Adapt, Nick Eh 30, Lele Pons, Wale joining the mix as well.

Greg Miller of “Kinda Funny Games” will host the all-new event along with special guest Xavier Woods.

Here is the full run-down for the action-packed debut on Dec. 29:

Best of UpUpDownDown 2020 Marathon – 3 p.m. ET (Streaming on WWE Social Platforms)

WWE Superstar Gaming Series – 8 p.m. ET (Streaming on Free Version of WWE Network and WWE social platforms)

Among Us “Holiday Sus-Fest”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds “Holiday Throwdown”

Don’t miss the launch of WWE Superstar Gaming Series Dec. 29, and stay locked into WWE Digital for more updates before it all goes down Tuesday night.