The WWE Superstar Gaming Series will return tonight with Superstars vs. celebrities.

Presented by the United States Army, the Veteran’s Day edition of WWE Superstar Gaming Series will feature WWE Champion Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan and Samoa Joe vs. Grammy-winning artist T-Pain, gamer and former Survivor contestant Mari Takahashi, gamer/influencer The Completionist, and gamer/influencer GrandPooBear.

The competition will be hosted by King Xavier Woods and esports personality Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez.

Goldenboy is an interesting co-host for Woods as it was announced in late August 2019 that Mendez had signed with AEW to work as a commentator. He did commentary with Excalibur and Jim Ross at Fyter Fest 2019, and then made his official debut as a member of the company at the All Out 2019 announce table. There’s no word on what happened with Mendez and AEW, but he is no longer listed on their roster page.

The second edition of WWE’s Superstar Gaming Series will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official WWE YouTube channel. Below is the video that will begin streaming at 7pm ET:

