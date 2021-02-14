RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander reportedly had heat with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon last year, before his push with The Hurt Business began.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show how Alexander got into “a little trouble” with Vince last year. Alexander apparently did not listen to the boss one night, and found himself in the doghouse for around 6 months because of that.

Angle noted that he thought Alexander’s career may have been over, but Vince eventually gave him another chance and now he’s in a title run with Shelton Benjamin.

“You look at what they have been doing with Alexander, the Hurt Business. You know, he got in a little trouble last year,” Angle revealed. “He didn’t do something that Vince wanted him to do, and you know, if you don’t listen to your boss, things could get a little bit, you know, depressing for you, and he didn’t listen the one night, and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so, he should have listened.

“That is his job, it’s to listen to Vince and do what Vince tells you to do, and he didn’t do that. So, I thought, ‘Wow, this kid’s career is over,’ you know, when that happened, and Vince eventually gave him another chance.”

After feuding with The Hurt Business, Cedric finally joined the group in September of last year. He and Benjamin then captured the RAW Tag Team Titles from The New Day on the November 23 edition of RAW.

(H/T to Sportskeeda)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.