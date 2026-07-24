WWE Superstar Royce Keys was recognized in a big way by his hometown this week.

On Wednesday, July 23, Keys (real name William Hobson) returned to East Palo Alto, California, where Mayor Webster Lincoln officially proclaimed the date as “Royce Keys Day.”

The ceremony honored Keys for his accomplishments in both AEW and WWE, while also recognizing the pride he has continued to show for his hometown and the positive example he has set for local youth.

The city’s proclamation praised Keys for representing East Palo Alto with distinction throughout his wrestling career.

“Royce Keys serves as an outstanding ambassador for the City of East Palo Alto, exemplifying excellence, humility, perseverance, and community pride while demonstrating to future generations that greatness can come from any neighborhood,” the proclamation said.

In addition to the proclamation, the former AEW star once known as Powerhouse Hobbs was presented with an Appreciation Award in recognition of his continued efforts to represent East Palo Alto and give back to the community.

Check out Royce Keys in action every Friday night at 8/7c on WWE SmackDown on USA Network and Netflix. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.