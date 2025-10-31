Big E. is putting his influence to good use, stepping up to help Americans who could soon be facing food insecurity. With the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) expected to temporarily halt operations due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the former WWE Champion has launched an initiative to raise money for Feeding America — a nationwide network of food banks serving millions in need.

According to a recent memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits will not be distributed on November 1st if the shutdown continues. The announcement has sparked widespread concern, as roughly 42 million Americans depend on the program each month to help feed their families.

In response to the looming crisis, Big E. announced via Instagram that he’ll be donating 100% of the proceeds from his Cameo appearances to Feeding America, an organization that partners with more than 200 local food banks across the United States. The initiative received an added boost from Cameo itself, which agreed to slash its standard 30% service fee to just 5% — ensuring that 95% of all funds raised will go directly toward hunger relief efforts.

Big E. shared the following message with fans:

“Tens of millions of Americans will soon be hit hard by food insecurity. Book me on @cameo to support @FeedingAmerica and food banks across the country.”

Feeding America describes its mission as “a nonprofit network of 200 food banks leading the fight against hunger in the United States.” The organization distributes billions of meals each year to people facing food insecurity, and with the federal shutdown threatening to interrupt critical aid programs, its role is more vital than ever.

Big E.’s gesture continues a long-standing trend of WWE talent using their platforms for charitable causes. The New Day member has been active in numerous community initiatives throughout his career — from literacy programs and anti-bullying campaigns to supporting social justice and health-related charities.

With uncertainty surrounding when SNAP benefits might resume, Big E.’s campaign offers fans a way to make a tangible difference — and a reminder of the impact wrestling personalities can have beyond the ring.

In other political news, Tyrus believes fans can bank on Donald Trump attending John Cena’s retirement match later this year.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said he’s “1,000% sure” that Trump will be in the crowd for Saturday Night’s Main Event this December. The show is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and has been the subject of ongoing speculation about a possible Trump appearance. Tyrus said,

“Oh, the president? 1000%. If he says he’s going, he’s going.”

Tyrus even joked that Trump might somehow insert himself into the action during Cena’s farewell bout. He said,

“That’s not by mistake. He might hit a binding resolution in the middle of that match,” he quipped. “But I definitely think that if the president says he’s going to be there, he’s going to be there — because he’s a fan. He loves it.”

When host Branson Quirke mentioned that some think Trump attending would be a “bad look,” Tyrus pushed back. He stated,

“Bad look for who? You take all the whiny baby, ‘I hate the President’ stuff out of it — years from now, when all this media noise is gone, there’s going to be people who say, ‘I was there when John Cena wrestled, and the President of the United States was there too.’ That’s not a small thing.”

He continued, “The media today minimizes things like that, but think about it — the most powerful man in the world takes time to watch you wrestle. Whether you like him or not, that’s history. That’s something you carry with you for the rest of your life.”

Despite Tyrus’ confidence, Donald Trump has not publicly confirmed that he plans to attend Saturday Night’s Main Event.