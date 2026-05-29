A familiar face to the weekly Friday night episodes of WWE SmackDown won’t be seen this week.

During the May 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, which took place in the afternoon hours from Barcelona, Spain, WWE Superstar Kit Wilson was absent.

And apparently for a good reason.

Wilson surfaced via social media to issue an apology for missing the show, explaining that it was due to travel issues and that it marks the first time ever he has missed a show.

“To everyone at Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona tonight, and the WWE Universe watching at home, I want to apologize for not being there,” Wilson wrote via X. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to make it back to Europe due to multiple travel complications and issues at the airport.”

The former Pretty Deadly member, who has more recently been aligned with The Miz in a rivalry involving Danhausen and curses, went on to mention how it “feels like [he’s] cursed.”

“I’m absolutely gutted,” Wilson continued. “This is the first time I’ve ever missed a show. At this point, it honestly feels like I’m cursed and everything is falling apart. I’d also like to apologize to my mentor, The Miz, for letting him down, it won’t happen again.”

Wilson added, “P.S. To the ‘dirt sheets’. Leave me alone. Stop the articles. Yes, I had over 100ml of moisturizers and creams in my bag… but Kit’s gotta look good.”

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