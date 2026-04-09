Jey Uso is fueling fresh buzz online after seemingly addressing long-standing rumors about his personal life.

Speculation linking the WWE star to NXT talent Jaida Parker first began circulating in late 2025. At the time, fans pointed to vague videos and social media chatter as supposed “evidence,” though nothing concrete ever surfaced to confirm the two were romantically involved.

Uso, who has been married to his high school sweetheart Takecia Travis and shares two sons with her, has never publicly addressed any change in his marital status.

The rumors gained more traction after Natalya posted a photo from the Hart Dungeon training facility. In the image, Uso is seen with his arm around someone at ringside. While the individual’s face was covered with an emoji in the original post, fans later compared it with other images and concluded that the person was Jaida Parker.

That alone got people talking.

Now, Uso appears to have added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media post. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Yea, she’s mine …” while the song “Oochie Wally” from Bravehearts played in the background.

As expected, the post has only intensified speculation among fans, with many interpreting it as a direct response to the ongoing rumors.