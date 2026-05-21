A WWE Superstar reportedly found himself in legal trouble this week in Orange County, Florida.

According to initial reports making the rounds online, WWE talent Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in Florida on a battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation involving another male.

One thing that has already been clarified is that the situation was not domestic-related, despite some early speculation circulating on social media.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as of this writing, and it’s currently unclear if the matter will affect Kaiser’s WWE status moving forward.

Kaiser has continued appearing regularly on WWE programming in recent weeks under the El Grande Americano persona.

Ludwig Kaiser’s mug shot from the arrest can be seen below.