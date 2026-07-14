WWE Superstar Nattie will be in action at the NWA 78 special event at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on July 25.

The National Wrestling Alliance released the following announcement on Monday to confirm the news:

The opponent for WWE Superstar Natalya’s return to the NWA on July 25th at NWA 78 at the historic 2300 Arena in Philly has been revealed! http://NWALiveEvents.com WWE Superstar Nattie Neidhart will face NWA World Women’s Tag Champions Kylie Paige and Kenzie Paige in triple-threat action at NWA 78! It’s every woman for herself at the NWA’s anniversary spectacular July 25 at Philly’s 2300 Arena. WWE’s “Low-Key Legend” returns to the National Wrestling Alliance in Philadelphia to battle sisters Kenzie and Kylie Paige. Though Pretty Empowered made history together by capturing the NWA World Women’s Tag Titles, there can only be one winner in this in inter-promotional three-way dance! Don’t miss the hard-hitting pro wrestling action of NWA 78! Bring the whole family to celebrate 78 years of history, legacy, and tradition with the champions and stars of National Wrestling Alliance. NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year comes to Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena on July 25. Tickets to NWA 78 are on sale now! Get your seats today. http://NWALiveEvents.com