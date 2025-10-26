A WWE Superstar and a NXT Superstar have their sights set on championships outside of the promotion.

Chelsea Green from the WWE main roster and Ethan Page from NXT have called out current title-holders in Mexico, as the duo are looking to capture the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Green officially issuing a challenge to current titleholders La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana for AAA’s upcoming Day of the Dead event on November 2 in Monterrey.

In a video shared by AAA via social media (see below), Green made her intentions clear.

“On November 2 in Monterrey, Mexico, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green plan to be your new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions,” she stated.

She followed up with a playful jab at the champions, adding, “La Hiedra, Mr. Iguana, how do you say it in Espanol? Ethan Page, Chelsea Green, numero uno, yes.”

AAA has not yet confirmed the match, but Green’s public challenge has already drawn buzz among fans online.

La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana have held the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles since December, when they defeated Crazzy Steve and Havok to win the belts.

In related news, AAA also announced the first officially confirmed bout for the November 2 card, which is El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defending the AAA Latin American Championship against former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

Wagner heads into the event with momentum after a recent successful title defense against Ethan Page at NXT Halloween Havoc.

