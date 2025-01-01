There are new GHC Tag-Team Champions.

And one-half of them is a big name, literally, to fans familiar with the WWE talent roster.

As advertised, Omos made his Pro Wrestling NOAH in-ring debut at the NOAH: The New Year 2025 special event held on January 1, teaming with Jack Morris for a tag-team title tilt against reigning champions Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura.

Following a back-and-forth battle, the match finish saw Omos connect with a massive chokeslam to score the pinfall victory.

With the win Omos and Jack Morris are now the 68th GHC Tag-Team Champions.

Today OMOS showed the role that he needs to have in his matches, he looked like an absolute monster and alongside Jack Morris have dethroned Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura to become the new #noah_ghc Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/3nvQXuqfUA — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) January 1, 2025