The rivalry between Joe Hendry and Logan Paul continues to heat up, even with the latter currently sidelined from in-ring competition.

The issues between the two WWE stars began when Hendry released his song, “Fire Logan Paul,” which has continued to get under Paul’s skin in the weeks since.

Despite Paul being out of action with an injury, the two have kept their ongoing feud alive following Hendry’s call-up to WWE’s main roster.

During his latest vlog, Paul addressed the situation and admitted that he was once a believer in Hendry before his opinion of the former NXT Champion changed dramatically.

“Dude, I used to believe in Joe Hendry, not anymore,” Paul said. “I used to, yeah, and then I realized what a dick he is.”

Paul wasn’t finished there, making it clear that he has no intention of letting Hendry’s song go unanswered.

“Bro, has he not learned? You can’t fire me, bro. Regardless, I’m gonna go end this man with my mouth.”