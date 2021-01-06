RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali took to Twitter today and praised veteran WWE Superstar Alicia Fox after seeing her again on Monday at the Legends Night edition of RAW.

Ali recalled how he first worked a WWE TV taping several years ago as an extra, and was helped backstage by Fox.

He wrote, “I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said ‘I gotchu.’ She grabbed me by the hand and took me to everywhere I need to be. Got me checked in, told me what time to be at the ring, what to expect out of the day and made sure that I ate!”

Ali continued and recalled seeing Fox again at RAW on Monday night.

“Yesterday I got to remind her of that. She didn’t need to help some nervous, extremely lost kid. But she did. A damn queen,” he wrote.

Fox has not been an active WWE competitor since early 2019, but she only worked a handful of matches that year. Legends Night was her first WWE TV appearance since the RAW Reunion show in July 2019.

Fox has not commented on Ali’s posts as of this writing. You can see his full tweets below:

