— Akira Tozawa is questioning how much longer he’ll be able to compete in the ring. The longtime WWE star took to Twitter on Friday, posting a photo from a recent WWE Main Event appearance and writing, “I wonder how many more matches my body can handle.”

Tozawa has been part of WWE since 2016. His most recent bout came on the September 6th episode of Main Event, where he teamed with Alpha Academy’s Otis and Maxxine Dupri to defeat American Made.

I wonder how many more matches my body can handle. pic.twitter.com/YKWbdo9oYQ — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 26, 2025

— Konnan has cast doubt on the rumor that Andrade declined to work with AAA before his WWE release. Andrade was let go by WWE in mid-September, and speculation surfaced that he refused to team with AAA — acquired by WWE in April — due to an alleged unpaid appearance.

Speaking on a recent edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan said that he doesn’t believe the story is accurate, though he admitted that he isn’t directly involved in AAA’s finances. He said,

“I don’t think that happened, no. And I’m not trying to defend anybody. I wouldn’t know, because I don’t pay money, but I wouldn’t think so.”

Following his release, Andrade is now a free agent and has already been announced for upcoming appearances with The Crash Lucha Libre and House of Glory.

— The Miz says the best advice he ever received came from Billy Kidman — and it happened at the Playboy Mansion.

Appearing on “The Schmo” podcast, The Miz recalled meeting Kidman before he signed with WWE. He said,

“Best advice I’ve ever got was from Billy Kidman at the Playboy Mansion. I was trying to become a WWE Superstar, and I got invited there, which was pretty sick. I walk in as a 20, maybe 22-year-old, and went up to him asking for advice. He just said, ‘Stick with it.’ I thought, ‘Wait, that’s it? Stick with it?’”

Looking back, The Miz said the advice carries a lot more weight now. He added,

“So many people find excuses not to chase their dreams — whether it’s a girlfriend, boyfriend, family, or work. There are always reasons to stop. But if you stick with it, you’ll eventually learn whether the dream is meant to happen or not.”

