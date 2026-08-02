Dani Palmer and Tank Ledger are headed down the aisle.

The former WWE NXT star announced her engagement to current WWE talent Tank Ledger, with the couple sharing the news on Instagram.

Palmer posted a series of photos from the proposal and wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Silly Goose to be…”

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from several WWE names, including Nathan Frazer, Jaida Parker, Arianna Grace, Ivar, and others.

The couple first went public with their relationship in January 2024, when Palmer revealed the news on social media by writing, “Sorry, this silly goose is Tanken.”

Ledger remains signed with WWE, where he competes on the NXT brand as one-half of the tag team with Hank Walker. Palmer, meanwhile, was released by WWE in May 2025.