WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to trying out for a significant role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther movie. This apparently would’ve been Priest’s acting debut.

Priest was asked to read for either the role of Namor, one of the most heavily-featured characters in the movie, or one of the other featured members of Talokan.

There’s no word yet on if the read actually happened, but an inquiry was made. There’s also no word on if Priest is actively pursuing a career in Hollywood, but we will keep you updated.

