Xavier Woods may be dealing with an injury following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Following his match with Penta El Zero Miedo, Woods cut a promo where he targeted WWE management.

Fightful Select is reporting that Woods mentioned backstage that his neck was “messed up.” The severity of the injury remains unclear, but one source noted seeing Woods wearing a neck brace later that night.

Despite the potential concern, he was able to leave under his own power, and his condition didn’t initially seem serious, at least based on his ability to continue with his evening plans.

It’s worth noting that Xavier does a bit before DragonCon every year where he “sustains an injury.”