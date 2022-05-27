Queen Zelina Vega is reportedly injured.

Vega has been off WWE TV since late April, and now PWInsider reports that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery.

Vega has not wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on the April 11 RAW, but she then appeared on the April 25 RAW to help Sonya Deville in her No DQ loss to Belair.

It’s believed that Vega will be on the shelf for another 6-8 weeks, which means she should be back in action for SummerSlam.

Regarding Vega’s WWE future, there’s been talk of giving her a push when she is able to return. WWE officials realize her willingness to do what is requested, and her hard work has been noticed behind the scenes.

Vega was released from WWE in November 2020 after some controversy, but she returned in July 2020. Since then she won the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in Saudi Arabia, and has held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Carmella. They dropped the titles to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

WWE has announced Crown Jewel 2022 for November 5 in Saudi Arabia, so Vega should be available to defend her Queen’s Crown if WWE goes in that direction again this year.

Vega has not commented on her injury as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.