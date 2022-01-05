WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella is reportedly injured.

Carmella is currently working through an injury, according to PWInsider. Her WWE TV appearances are being specifically produced to work around the issues she’s dealing with.

The specifics on the injuries have not been 100% confirmed, but WWE kept Carmella off the recent Holiday Tour live events, and her other appearances in recent weeks have been produced to limit her physical involvement. Monday’s RAW saw Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega retain their titles over Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, but Carmella never tagged in.

A number of WWE talents have pointed out their respect for Carmella over how she’s gutted through the injury, and how she’s doing as much as she can do despite being restricted in what she is physically allowed to participate in.

There is no word yet on if Carmella’s issue will require surgery or any real time off, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.