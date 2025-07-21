Ridge Holland is back — and he’s bringing a new look with him.

After nearly two months away from in-ring action, Holland resurfaced at the NXT live event on July 19 in Tampa, Florida, where he debuted a revamped gimmick and fresh gear.

Holland returned sporting head tape and a new vest that introduced his updated persona, “The Steam Pig.” He picked up a win in his return, defeating Tate Wilder in singles action.

This marked Holland’s first match since the May 6th episode of NXT TV, where he came up short in a number one contender’s battle royal.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Tampa, FL. 7/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.