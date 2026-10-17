A former champion is already back in action following a recent ankle injury.

WWE Superstar “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer returned to the ring during the company’s live event on Friday, October 16, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Vaquer suffered a legitimate ankle injury at WWE Money In The Bank last weekend. Although reports indicated that she wasn’t expected to be sidelined, she ultimately didn’t miss any in-ring time outside of not wrestling on Monday’s post-Money in the Bank episode of Raw.

At Friday’s show in Honolulu, Vaquer challenged newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a losing effort.

The event reportedly had 6,798 tickets distributed and featured four championship matches. In the main event, Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed.

Vaquer’s return comes just days after concerns surfaced regarding her status following Money In The Bank.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE House Show Results From Honolulu, HI. 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.