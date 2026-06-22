Joe Hendry made a surprise return on the June 22 episode of WWE Raw, indirectly helping The Street Profits capture the WWE Tag-Team Championship in the show’s main event.

The title bout saw champions Austin Theory and Bron Breakker of The Vision defend against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at London’s O2 Arena. Theory and Breakker controlled much of the contest, isolating Ford early before later cutting Dawkins off from his corner through a series of frequent tags and double-team offense.

Despite the champions’ dominance, The Street Profits continued to battle back. Dawkins sparked a rally midway through the match, taking the fight to both members of The Vision and nearly securing the victory after he and Ford connected with their Blockbuster combination. However, Logan Paul, who was at ringside, placed Theory’s foot on the ropes to stop the count. The referee spotted the interference and ejected Paul from ringside.

The action intensified in the closing moments as Ford and Dawkins mounted another comeback. Theory and Breakker scored several near-falls and continued to use quick tags to keep control, while Breakker also neutralized Dawkins by launching him into the steel ring steps at ringside.

With the match reaching its climax, Logan Paul returned and attempted to slide a pair of brass knuckles to Theory. Before he could do so, Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance and chased Paul away from ringside, preventing the interference.

As Theory crawled toward the brass knuckles, Seth Rollins’ music hit. Breakker turned his attention toward the entrance ramp, only for Rollins to emerge from the crowd behind him. Rollins struck Theory with the brass knuckles before drawing Breakker away from the ring.

The distraction created the opening The Street Profits needed. Ford and Dawkins capitalized on the chaos, putting Theory away to score the victory and capture the WWE Tag-Team Championship.

Following the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrated their title win as Breakker and Theory looked on in frustration while Raw went off the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/22/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Logan Paul has been EJECTED from this match! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kdLLd6Vq4I — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS!!! WE BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY!!! pic.twitter.com/8fINwaz2YP — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

THE STREET PROFITS ARE THE NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eiUKq48Kae — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026

WE WANT THE SMOKE 💨 The Street Profits are once again Tag Team Champions!! pic.twitter.com/D1RrLt1HkO — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2026