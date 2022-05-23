Robert Roode returned to action at weekend WWE house show live events.

After being out of the ring since April 1, Roode took a loss to Veer Mahaan at Saturday’s live event in Canton, OH and Sunday’s event in Fort Wayne, IN.

Roode reportedly worked as a babyface, using his “Glorious” gimmick from before.

Roode’s last match before this weekend was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 SmackDown. Before that he worked two late March live events – losing to Riddle on March 27 and teaming with The Miz for a loss to The Mysterios on March 26. Before that, Roode came up short against WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the March 22 NXT show, which came in the middle of the NXT storyline with Breakker and The Dirty Dawgs – Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler has not wrestled since the title loss to Breakker on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW on April 4.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans to bring Roode back to TV, perhaps as a babyface, or if they are keeping Ziggler and Roode together.

Roode is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.