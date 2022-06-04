Madcap Moss has returned to WWE SmackDown with a new look, a new theme song and a new attitude.

Moss was attacked by his former tag team partner Happy Baron Corbin with a steel chair around the neck and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy a few weeks back, which led to a stretcher job as Moss left SmackDown in an ambulance that week.

It had been reported that WWE officials were considering a re-packaging for Moss, but they were waiting for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to sign off on the changes. Fast forward to tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of SmackDown, and Moss returned with a new look.

SmackDown featured a backstage segment where an ambulance backed up with the sirens on. The doors flew open and Moss hopped out, sporting a new look with a much more serious attitude.

Moss later came to the ring with a new theme and a new look – all black trunks, knee pads and boots, and no suspenders. Moss also has a new, much more serious attitude.

Moss cut a promo and said the man he thought he knew as Madcap Moss is gone as he buried him following the recent attack by Corbin. He went on and called Corbin out to the ring. Corbin came out and taunted Moss, saying he could beg for his job back and Corbin would consider it. They both had words but Corbin says a match would be a bad idea because Moss is emotional. Adam Pearce then interrupted and booked Moss vs. Corbin for tonight’s show. SmackDown returned from a quick commercial as the match began with Corbin stalling a lot. Moss took Corbin into the barrier and then the ring post, but then Corbin grabbed a steel chair. Moss kicked him and took the chair, then hit him with it as the referee called the match, announcing Corbin as the winner by disqualification. Moss then brought the chair into the ring and destroyed Corbin with it. He wrapped the chair around Corbin’s neck, like Corbin previously did to him, and went to smash the chair with half of the steel ring steps, but WWE officials rushed the ring to make the save. The segment ended with Moss yelling from the ring, fans chanting “Corbin sucks!,” and Corbin smiling after being announced as the winner.

Moss and Corbin, former tag team partners, have been feuding for a few months now. Their split began after Drew McIntyre defeated Corbin and Moss in a Handicap Match on the March 28 RAW, and then McIntyre defeated Corbin to wrap that feud at WrestleMania 38. Moss defeated Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash last month, but a few days later Corbin attacked Moss on the May 13 SmackDown, and sent him away in the ambulance. Now Moss is back with his new look and attitude.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are related clips and photos from tonight’s angle with Moss and Corbin:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.