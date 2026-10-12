Nikki Bella has revealed that she is dealing with lingering effects from a thumb injury suffered during a WWE match, including a complete loss of feeling in the affected thumb.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the injury during a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, which featured Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson as a special guest.

While discussing injuries, Bella explained that she was originally supposed to undergo surgery on her thumb, but the procedure never took place. As a result, she says the injury has continued to worsen.

“I was supposed to get my thumb done, and they never, and look at that,” Bella said. “It’s just completely out. I have no feeling now in it.”

Bella went on to explain how the injury occurred while she was taking a victory roll during a match.

“I was literally in a match, and there’s this super quick pin… the victory roll,” she explained. “And so, if you’re a bad guy, the good guy jumps on your shoulders and quickly flips through your legs and flips you, but puts you in a pin. And if they don’t go quick enough, it’s almost harder.”

According to Bella, her thumb became caught during the maneuver, bending backward as her opponent continued through with the pinning combination.

“And my opponent didn’t do it, but so as like, we’re going through, my thumb got caught, but she still was going through and had me pinned, and my thumb was still, like, way back there,” Bella recalled.

The injury was immediately noticeable, although Bella indicated that she initially received little concern when bringing it to the attention of medical personnel.

“And I came back and it was, like, hanging, and I was like, ‘Oh, you know, doc, like, hey, yeah, my thumb.’ Like, ‘You’ll be fine.’”

Unfortunately, Bella says the thumb never returned to its original position.

“Still looks like it’s hanging,” she said. “It is hanging. It never went back.”

Nikki Bella is scheduled to return to the ring against Paige in a match scheduled for this Friday, October 16, on WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

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