Sad news for a member of the WWE NXT roster.

Lexis King, son of the late legendary “Flyin'” Brian Pillman, surfaced via social media this week with a statement regarding the passing of his brother, Jesse Morgan.

The pro wrestling veteran took to X to share the following statement in his memory:

I lost my brother today. He was a badass, highly intelligent, witty and charismatic dude who grew up in the 90s. He loved video games, Warhammer, R.A. Salvatore, among many other cool bro stuff. Recently we had been on Discord playing StarCraft 2 co-op together and he was enrolled in classes at the University of Cincinnati. He was a veteran who suffered from issues after surviving some traumatic events while serving in Afghanistan. He loved his country, his last Facebook post was this: “Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”

—Franklin D. Roosevelt Some words to live by… The battle with your demons is now over brother. Rest in Peace Jesse Morgan 🙏

Our condolences here at WrestlingHeadlines.com to the family and friends of Jesse Morgan.

Rest in peace.