A WWE NXT Superstar is dealing with a serious injury.

Women’s wrestling star Adrianna Rizzo surfaced on social media on Sunday afternoon, sharing photos of herself in a big knee brace along with a statement confirming that she has suffered a torn ACL and meniscus.

“Here we go again… torn ACL and meniscus,” Rizzo wrote via her official Instagram page. “A setback, not the end. As some of you know, I’ve had a string of bad luck with injuries — I tore my Achilles in 2023, partially tore my ACL four months later, and have been working on it ever since.”

Rizzo continued, “After a year and a half, it finally gave out on me. I’m ready to attack this and come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career.”

Charlotte Flair responded to the post with a prayers and heart emoji.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Adrianna Rizzo’s injury status continue to surface.