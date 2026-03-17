A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ of sorts took place on Monday night.

And not many noticed.

El Grande Americano, aka Ludwig Kaiser, defeated Chad Gable’s version of OG El Grande Americano on the March 16 episode of WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

It was during the closing sequence, however, where fans noticed something interesting.

Following an attempted a flying headbutt that resulted in him knocking himself out upon impact with a loaded reinforced mask, the OG El Grande Americano was defeated by El Grande Americano.

WWE fans on social media noticed that after the final spot, Gable’s Americano suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

As seen in the video footage embedded below, his singlet is torn down the middle after the sequence.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.