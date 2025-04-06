WWE Superstar Sunday returns on A&E tonight with the latest new episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments.
Featured below are the official previews for the three new episodes premiering on April 6, 2025:
8 PM – PREMIERE – WWE LFG – “Tensions are at an all-time high as the competition reaches the halfway point. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page stops by to help the Future Greats develop new signature moves..”
9:30 PM – PREMIERE – WWE Rivals – “Undertaker vs. Triple H – For nearly 30 years, these men served as the foundation for this company; their chemistry, competitiveness and ability to withstand a ruthless amount of pain, set the bar for their contemporaries and generations to come..”
10:30 PM – PREMIERE – WWE’s Greatest Moments – “CM Punk – One of the most polarizing figures in the history of Sports Entertainment, CM Punk has certainly made a Hall of Fame career for himself..”